On Day Agency Declares Election Most Secure Ever, Heads Are Rolling

Sandra Papadilla, left, makes her selections on an electronic voting machine while Terrence Cunningham, middle, casts his ballot with the assistance of election judge Steve Meersman at the Lions Park Recreation Center in Mount Prospect, Ill., on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. (Joe Lewnard /Daily Herald via AP)

Sandra Papadilla, left, makes her selections on an electronic voting machine while Terrence Cunningham, middle, casts his ballot with the assistance of election judge Steve Meersman at the Lions Park... (Joe Lewnard /Daily Herald via AP)