On Day Agency Declares Election Most Secure Ever, Heads Are Rolling

There's a shakeup at CISA, which Trump himself created
By Evann Gastaldo,  Newser Staff
Posted Nov 13, 2020 12:45 AM CST

(Newser) – Election 2020 wasn't just secure—it "was the most secure in American history," according to a joint statement from a group of what the New York Times calls "top government security and election officials." The statement from the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, part of the Department of Homeland Security, was also signed by several top election officials, and it declared in no uncertain terms, "There is no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes, changed votes, or was in any way compromised." It went on to reference the "many unfounded claims and opportunities for misinformation" before reasserting the officials' "utmost confidence in the security and integrity of our elections." Perhaps not surprisingly, the statement was released on the same day as news of a shake-up at CISA. More:

  • Director expects to be ousted: CISA's leader, Christopher Krebs, expects to be fired, according to multiple sources who spoke to Reuters and the Hill. Krebs himself didn't comment. Tensions between the White House and CISA have been rising ever since the agency started a "rumor control" page ahead of the general election; it frequently pushed back on the conspiracy theories about voter fraud that are being circulated by Trump and his allies, and has continued to do so post-election.

