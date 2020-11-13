Biden Adviser's Lockdown Idea Is Met With Pushback

(Newser) – A member of Joe Biden's COVID advisory team has already stirred up controversy by advocating a national lockdown of up to 6 weeks. But after pushback—including from Anthony Fauci—adviser Michael Osterholm is now making clear he hasn't discussed this with anyone in the future Biden administration. Here's what happened:

The adviser: Osterholm is director of the University of Minnesota’s Center for Infectious Disease Research, per Minnesota Public Radio, and he has been publicly warning of late about a looming winter of "COVID hell." It's a theme he's been pushing for a while, as seen in this August op-ed in the New York Times. He took things further in a Wednesday interview with Yahoo Finance.

The advice: The government should shut down businesses and pay people to stay home, he told Yahoo. "We could pay for a package right now to cover all of the lost wages for individual workers, for losses to small companies, to medium-sized companies or city, state, county governments," he said. "If we did that, then we could lock down for four to six weeks and if we did that, we could drive the numbers down."