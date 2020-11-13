This 'Does Not Bode Well for White House Security'

(Newser) – More than 130 Secret Service members are in quarantine following positive coronavirus tests or contact with a colleague who tested positive, sources tell the Washington Post. In other words, the virus "has sidelined roughly 10% of the agency's core security team." About 1,300 officers guard the White House and vice president's residence and provide security on presidential trips as part of the Secret Service's Uniformed Division. "Being down more than 100 officers … does not bode well for White House security," a former senior Secret Service supervisor tells the Post, which adds that the cases are believed to be at least partly linked to the president's campaign rallies before Election Day.

Numerous cases among White House officials have also been traced to that period—including the Nov. 3 campaign party at the White House. The previous day, Secret Service officers traveled to North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin to prepare for events featuring the president, and their work included screening spectators, the Post reports. Joe Biden also required Secret Service protection, though in smaller numbers. Last month, ABC News reported Secret Service officers surrounding the president were often seen without masks prior to his coronavirus diagnosis. In contrast, officers protecting Biden "have been diligent mask-wearers" since mid-March, per ABC. (Read more Secret Service stories.)

