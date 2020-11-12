Another Positive Test Hits Trump's Inner Circle

(Newser)
–
Another adviser to President Trump who's been working on his fight against the election results has tested positive for the coronavirus. Corey Lewandowski got his diagnosis Wednesday, ABC reports, after appearing in Philadelphia to contest the count there. David Bossie, who was coordinating the Trump legal efforts, tested positive on Sunday. Lewandowski had tweeted a photo of both of them, and others, on Air Force One on Nov. 2, without masks. He told CNN he suspects he caught the virus while in Philadelphia. He'd also been at a White House party on election night; White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows also was among the guests there who later tested positive. Lewandowski said Thursday that he plans to stay home for now but that he feels fine. (Read more Corey Lewandowski stories.)