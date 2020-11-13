Police Use Kids' Sketches in Hunt for Rogue Driver

(Newser) – A road accident in Hamm, Germany, has produced some memorable sketches by witnesses. Those witnesses just happened to be 6-year-old children who were walking to school, reports the BBC. The kids saw a car slam into and damage a road barrier before leaving the scene, per RTE. The children continued to school, where their teacher called police and asked them to draw what they saw. Police praised the resulting work and say the sketches are now an official part of their investigation as they hunt for the driver, described by the children as a woman with short blond hair. (And who knows, the sketches just might work.)