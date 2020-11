A TV screen shows images of President Trump, left, and Joe Biden during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

A TV screen shows images of President Trump, left, and Joe Biden during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)