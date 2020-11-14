Javanka Pulls Kids From School After Complaints

(Newser) – Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner have pulled their kids out of an upscale day school in Washington, DC, saying they needed in-person learning—but the move was apparently prompted by parental complaints, the Daily Beast reports. Parents at Milton Gottesman Jewish Day School say they were concerned about Trump and Kushner flouting school health protocols at public events, like the Sept. 29 presidential debate, where Trump's family didn't wear masks. Then came President Trump's news that he had tested positive for COVID-19. "At the same time of rising cases in the states and children going back to school, we were seeing the Kushners violating quarantine requirements," a mother tells the Jewish Telegraphic Agency.

Among other concerns, the Kushners' youngest child is in pre-K—which is held indoors at Milton—and Secret Service agents were milling around. Two parents say the school tried to strike a compromise with the power couple, to no avail. So Trump and Ivanka took their three kids to the Melvin J. Berman Hebrew Academy in suburban Maryland on Oct. 19, where parents are also asked to comply with COVID protocols like limiting travel and wearing masks. "Unnamed sources attacking a family’s decision about what is best for their kids in the middle of a pandemic is shameful," said a White House spokeswoman. "As is true for all families, schooling choices and education are deeply personal decisions and they owe no one, especially idle gossips seeking press attention, an explanation." (Read more Ivanka Trump stories.)

