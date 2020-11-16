 
Now a Thing: Digital-Only Restaurants

Chipotle has opened its first one in New York
By Evann Gastaldo,  Newser Staff
Posted Nov 16, 2020 2:40 AM CST

(Newser) – Brought to you by 2020: the digital-only restaurant. Chipotle opened its first such location in New York this weekend, pointing to the surge of online orders amid the coronavirus pandemic, Fox 5 reports. Orders for the "Chipotle Digital Kitchen" can be placed via Chipotle's own website or app, or a third-party delivery service, and food can be picked up or delivered. Large catering orders will also be possible. There is no dining area and nowhere to place an order in-person. AdWeek says this could be what "post-pandemic" dining looks like, as consumer habits learned during this period could linger. (Read more Chipotle stories.)

