Now a Thing: Digital-Only Restaurants

Brought to you by 2020: the digital-only restaurant. Chipotle opened its first such location in New York this weekend, pointing to the surge of online orders amid the coronavirus pandemic, Fox 5 reports. Orders for the "Chipotle Digital Kitchen" can be placed via Chipotle's own website or app, or a third-party delivery service, and food can be picked up or delivered. Large catering orders will also be possible. There is no dining area and nowhere to place an order in-person. AdWeek says this could be what "post-pandemic" dining looks like, as consumer habits learned during this period could linger.