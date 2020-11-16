R&B Singer Jeremih Has COVID, Prognosis 'Bleak'

(Newser) – A young R&B singer is reportedly fighting for his life in the ICU, battling COVID-19. TMZ reports that sources say Jeremih, 33, is on a ventilator and his prognosis is "bleak." Vulture notes other big names in the music industry are asking for prayers for the Chicago-based singer. Those include 50 Cent, Chance the Rapper, Big Sean, and Hitmaka, who started posting Saturday. "pray for my boy Jeremih he’s not doing good this covid s--- is real," wrote 50 Cent. He followed up Sunday to note the singer was now "doing a little better," though TMZ updated the same day to say his illness had gotten worse. (Read more coronavirus stories.)