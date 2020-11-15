Obama: 'Let Me Smack This Guy on the Head'

(Newser) – Former President Obama sat down with Gayle King to plug his new memoir A Promised Land—and covered, among other things, why he once wanted to smack a congressman on the head. Obama admits he was "shocked" when Rep. Joe Wilson (R-SC) shouted "You lie!" as the president laid out Obamacare in a joint session of Congress: "And my initial instinct is, 'Let me walk down and smack this guy on the head. What is he thinking?' And instead, I just said, 'That's not true,' and I just move on," said Obama, per CBS News. "He called afterwards to apologize—although, as I point out in the book, he saw a huge spike in campaign contributions to him from Republicans across the country who thought he had done something heroic." For more, including his take on alleged election fraud:



Sen. McConnell: "Part of what I try to describe is how early that obstructionist attitude starts," he said of Sen. Mitch McConnell's vow to make Obama a one-term president. "I mean, it started on Day One, 'cause we were trying to pass the Recovery Act, the stimulus package. People were losing their jobs, they were losing their homes, and the economy was collapsing." But "we didn't get any" cooperation.