Trump Quotes Melania: 'Could You Imagine FDR Dancing?'

During his speech to a GOP retreat in DC on Tuesday, President Trump segued into jokey territory: The first lady, he informed his audience, hates when he dances at public events, reports the Hill. "She's a very classy person, right? She said it's so unpresidential," Trump said. This part of the riff was getting the most attention:

"'Darling, it's not presidential,'" Trump recounted Melania Trump as saying. "She actually said, 'Could you imagine FDR dancing?' She said that to me." After pausing a beat amid laughs, he added, "And I said, 'There's a long history that perhaps she doesn't know.'" As Mediaite notes, Franklin Delano Roosevelt had polio and was paralyzed from the waist down.