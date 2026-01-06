Trump Quotes Melania: 'Could You Imagine FDR Dancing?'

During his speech to a GOP retreat in DC on Tuesday, President Trump segued into jokey territory: The first lady, he informed his audience, hates when he dances at public events, reports the Hill. "She's a very classy person, right? She said it's so unpresidential," Trump said. This part of the riff was getting the most attention:
- "'Darling, it's not presidential,'" Trump recounted Melania Trump as saying. "She actually said, 'Could you imagine FDR dancing?' She said that to me." After pausing a beat amid laughs, he added, "And I said, 'There's a long history that perhaps she doesn't know.'" As Mediaite notes, Franklin Delano Roosevelt had polio and was paralyzed from the waist down.
It wasn't all light-hearted, however. Trump warned the GOP lawmakers in attendance that Democrats will impeach him if Republicans don't fare well in the midterms, reports Reuters. "You gotta win the midterms 'cause, if we don't win the midterms, it's just gonna be—I mean, they'll find a reason to impeach me," Trump said. "I'll get impeached."