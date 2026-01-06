New White House Site Blames Dems, Police for Capitol Riot

A new official website from President Trump's White House is marking the fifth anniversary of the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack by flipping the script on who was to blame. The site, launched Tuesday, accuses Democrats—and former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in particular—of engineering what it calls "the real insurrection," while downplaying the violence by Trump supporters who stormed the Capitol, Mediaite reports. In a central passage, the site claims Democrats "reversed reality" after Jan. 6 by portraying "peaceful patriotic protesters" as insurrectionists and insisting there was "no evidence of armed rebellion or intent to overthrow the government."

The site goes on to allege, without evidence, that Democrats "certified a fraud-ridden election," misused federal agencies to go after Trump supporters, and exploited Pelosi's "security lapses" to tighten their political control. The phrase "the real insurrection" is highlighted in bold. A timeline on the page shifts further blame away from Trump and toward law enforcement and political opponents. One section says video shows Capitol Police "removing barricades, opening Capitol doors, and even waving attendees inside," while at the same time using "violent force" on others—behavior the site claims "turned a peaceful demonstration into chaos."

Other entries carry loaded titles, including "President Trump Urges Calm," "Leaked Pelosi Video Reveals Security Lapses," "Ashli Babbitt Murdered in Cold Blood," and "Mike Pence Refuses to Act." The timeline also describes Trump's speech at the Ellipse that day as "powerful" and emphasizes his call for supporters to "peacefully and patriotically make their voices heard," saying the crowd responded with "massive enthusiasm." The site makes no mention of the almost 140 law enforcement officers who were injured in assaults that day, or the ones who died in the aftermath of the riot, the New York Times reports.

The site's assertions run counter to the findings of the bipartisan House Jan. 6 committee and multiple courts, which found no evidence of widespread fraud in the 2020 election and documented extensive violence by rioters inside and around the Capitol, Mediaite notes. Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin, a former member of the Jan. 6 committee, slammed Trump for doubling down on his false claims, the Hill reports. "What's amazing about the website is that it doubles down on the big lie, so that it goes back to the big lie," Raskin said. "It continues to excoriate Mike Pence, right where he says Mike Pence didn't have the courage to do what needed to be done, which was what he said on January 6 itself. And he's saying it again."