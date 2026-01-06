GOP Indiana Rep, Wife Recovering From Car Crash

President Trump said Tuesday that Indiana US Rep. Jim Baird, a Republican, and his wife are recovering in the hospital following a car accident. "They're going to be okay, but they had a pretty bad accident, and we're praying that they get out of that hospital very quickly," Trump said while speaking to House GOP members at a retreat at the Kennedy Center. "He's going to be fine. She's going to be fine." The 80-year-old Baird, who represents west-central Indiana, was first elected to congress in 2019, reports the AP .

A spokesperson for Baird's congressional office said in a statement that "his vehicle was struck in an accident, per Politico. "Congressman Baird is in the hospital and is expected to make a full recovery, and he is extraordinarily grateful for everyone's prayers during this time." News of the accident came as Republicans in DC mourned the death of Republican Doug LaMalfa, a seven-term US representative from California. His death, along with the resignation of Marjorie Taylor Greene, narrows the party's control of the House to 218 seats to Democrats' 213. In 2022, GOP Rep. Jackie Walorski was killed in a head-on vehicle collision in her northern Indiana district.