Tucker Carlson Sorry for Falsely Claiming Dead Man Voted

(Newser) – Make no mistake: Tucker Carlson still believes that a lot of ballots belonging to dead voters were cast in the 2020 election. But for at least one dead voter, the Fox News host admitted he got it wrong. "We've got some good news tonight, and an apology. One of the people who voted in last week's election isn't dead," Carlson said on his show Friday, per USA Today. "A whole bunch of dead people did vote ... but James Blalock was not among them. ... So apologies for that and of course we’re always going to correct when we're wrong. And we were." Carlson had claimed Blalock, a Georgia man who died in 2006, cast a ballot this year, but county officials confirmed the ballot was actually cast by his widow, who votes as Mrs. James E. Blalock Jr.

It was 11 Alive that first confirmed it was Blalock's widow who cast her own ballot, and the station also discovered that the story of another dead Georgian called out by Carlson, Linda Kesler, was also not what it appeared. (Carlson was repeating claims made by President Trump's campaign, Newsweek notes.) "Linda Kesler of Nicholson was marked deceased in 2003 and did not vote," the Jackson County Board of Elections said in a statement. "Lynda Kesler who has a different address, birthday, and zip who is entitled to vote—did vote." Carlson did not address that mistake on the air. The Secretary of State is still investigating the names of two other dead Georgia residents who, according to Carlson, cast ballots in 2020. (Read more Tucker Carlson stories.)

