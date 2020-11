Sinbad, a cast member in the television series "Rel," poses at the FOX Summer TCA All-Star Party in West Hollywood, Calif., on Aug. 2, 2018. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

Sinbad, a cast member in the television series "Rel," poses at the FOX Summer TCA All-Star Party in West Hollywood, Calif., on Aug. 2, 2018. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)