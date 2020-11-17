Newly Found Georgia Ballots Help Trump

(Newser) – President Trump will be helped a bit by more than 2,600 Georgia ballots that were discovered to have not yet been tallied. But when we say "a bit," we really mean it: The POTUS will net almost 800 votes from them, as 1,643 voted for Trump and 856 for Biden. Trump is currently behind by 14,000 votes in the state, which is conducting a recount amid the too-close-to-call race. As the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports, county election officials failed to upload votes from a memory card in a ballot scanning machine used during in-person early voting.

The audit revealed the issue, which the state's voting system manager called an "amazing" human error that should lead to a resignation. The chairman of the county's Republican Party said the problem does not appear to be widespread. It is, per the AJC, the most significant error revealed by the recount so far; all other counties have thus far reported figures that closely match their original counts. The New York Times says the audit is going "smoothly," and that the newly discovered ballots are not enough to affect the outcome. Counties have until late Wednesday to complete their recounts; the state has until Friday to certify the overall results. (The state's top elections official is calling out Trump.)

