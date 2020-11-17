Report: Giuliani Asked to Be Paid $20K a Day

(Newser) – Rudy Giuliani's courtroom skills may be a little rusty—an election case in Pennsylvania Tuesday was his first appearance in a federal court since 1992, according to court records—but sources say he's still seeking an extremely high price for his services. Insiders tell the New York Times and the Wall Street Journal that the former New York City mayor, who is overseeing President Trump's election challenges, has asked the Trump campaign for $20,000 a day, which would make him one of the highest-paid lawyers on the planet. Giuliani, who started representing Trump for free during the Mueller investigation in 2018, started asking for a fee the day after Election Day, the sources say. Giuliani denied the reports, telling the Times that he "never asked for $20,000" and "the arrangement is, we'll work it out at the end."

Giuliani was granted permission to participate just before the Tuesday hearing on Pennsylvania's motion to dismiss a Trump campaign lawsuit to block certification of election results began, Bloomberg reports. Giuliani alleged that Democrats had allowed widespread fraud to take place by blocking monitoring of mail-in ballots. "If this is allowed without serious sanctions, this will become an epidemic," he told Judge Matthew Brann. Mark Aronchick, a lawyer for several county election boards, called Giuliani's attempt to have 700,000 mail-in ballots invalidated "disgraceful" and accused him of living in a "fantasy world." Earlier Tuesday, Giuliani told Fox that while the campaign might "lose some battles" along the way, the Pennsylvania case is a "vehicle" to take the issue to the Supreme Court. (Read more Rudy Giuliani stories.)

