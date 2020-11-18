Everyone in Ohio Going Under Curfew

(Newser) – Starting Thursday, Ohio residents must stay home between the hours of 10pm and 5am, with some exceptions, for at least three weeks. The curfew, issued by Gov. Mike DeWine Tuesday, will exempt people who work during those hours, and will still allow people to carry out essential activities involving things like food, repairs, health and medical needs, and more. However, dining out is among the activities prohibited during those hours, and violators could face a misdemeanor charge that carries with it a $750 fine and 90 days behind bars. DeWine says the curfew will, for now, keep him from having to shut down restaurants, bars, and gyms amid a resurgent coronavirus, Cleveland.com reports. Bar and restaurant owners had rallied against the idea of a shutdown last week, and many tell NBC 4 they are relieved at the news. (This big city is prepping for a curfew.)