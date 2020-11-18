(Newser) – Harvey Weinstein has taken ill in his western New York prison, and signs are pointing to a possible COVID-19 infection. Law enforcement sources tell TMZ the 68-year-old is "doing poorly" at the Wende Correctional Facility in Alden, and that after coming down with a 101-degree fever, he received a coronavirus test Tuesday and was isolated. If it turns out Weinstein does have COVID-19, he'll reportedly be moved to a prison hospital. Whatever illness he has, it's not helped along by his age or his other health issues, which were documented during his rape trial earlier this year, when he complained of chest pains and was seen coming to court with a walker due to apparent chronic back pain.

The official word out of Weinstein's camp is vague, with his rep not confirming or denying the report. "We can confirm that Mr. Weinstein has a fever," publicist Juda Englemayer said in a statement, per CNN. Meanwhile, a spokesman for New York's Department of Corrections and Community Supervision wouldn't comment on Weinstein's case specifically, but noted anyone suspected of having the virus was isolated and tested, per the Guardian. "It should come as no surprise that Mr. Weinstein has numerous maladies and conditions, including a heart condition, high blood pressure, and spinal stenosis," Englemayer said in his statement. "We are working with the NYS DOCCS and the excellent team at Wende CF to ensure Mr. Weinstein receives the proper medical attention he needs." (Read more Harvey Weinstein stories.)

