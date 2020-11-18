19 Counties Always Picked the Right President. Now, One

(Newser) – Political trivia fact of the day for you: When Donald Trump was elected president in 2016, there were by ABC News' count 19 counties that had voted for him—and had also voted for the winning candidate in every presidential election prior dating to 1980. How did they do in 2020? A single one went to Joe Biden, giving it the always-correct crown. The honor goes to Clallam County, Wash., and ABC credits the county's makeup, "a healthy mix of Republicans, Democrats, and swing voters." Biden ended up with a 5.5-point edge among voters in the county, population 77,000.

ABC also notes another feather in Clallam County's political cap: Since the start of the 20th century, it's only aligned with the losing side in two elections, in 1968, when it voted for Hubert Humphrey instead of Richard Nixon, and 1976, when it chose Gerald Ford instead of Jimmy Carter. But the 2020 outcome puts an end to two streaks even more impressive than Clallam's, reports the New York Times: New Mexico's Valencia County had gotten it right in every presidential election since 1952; for Indiana's Vigo County, the streak dated to 1956. (Read more Election 2020 stories.)

