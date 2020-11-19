Adorable Owl Rescued From Not-as-Adorable Rockefeller Tree

(Newser) – The sad-looking Rockefeller Center Christmas tree will look much better once all its branches settle back into place, the experts assure us—and in the meantime, there's a much better-looking one-time inhabitant of the tree you can focus your attention on. A teeny-tiny owl was rescued after three days spent clinging to the tree without food or water, the BBC reports. Now named "Rockefeller," the micro-sized bird is actually a fully-grown adult—its species, the saw-whet owl, is the smallest in the US northeast, typically growing no taller than just over 8 inches.

Workers found the owl while transporting the tree to New York City; he's now recovering at the Ravensbeard Wildlife Center, whose director says the story is like something "out of a movie" and needs to be shared amid all the negative news of 2020. Rockefeller appears to be in great health, she says, which is "amazing" considering his journey. Once rescuers are sure he's OK, he'll be released back into the wild. As for the aforementioned tree, the New York Times reports the 75-foot, 11-ton Norway spruce looked just like the evergreens of years past always have after making a 200-mile trip from upstate with their branches wrapped tightly. Says the property owner who donated the tree, "You know how many people they had check that tree out?" He says it is "absolutely beautiful," as will become apparent to all once a bit of time has passed. (Read more Rockefeller Center stories.)

