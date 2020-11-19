Bobby Brown Jr. Found Dead

(Newser) – Another tragedy for Bobby Brown, five years after the death of daughter Bobbi Kristina Brown: Police say Bobby Brown Jr., the singer's 28-year-old son, was found dead at a home in Los Angeles Wednesday, NBC reports. Brown Jr. is one of two children the singer had with Kim Ward before he married Whitney Houston, Bobbi Kristina's mother. The Los Angeles Police Department has released few details on the death. An LAPD spokesman says Brown Jr. was pronounced dead at the scene after officers were called to a medical emergency around 1:50pm Wednesday, reports the Los Angeles Times. Foul play is not suspected. (Read more Bobby Brown stories.)