Want to Make a Hacker's Day? Use One of These Passwords

(Newser)
–
We get how brain-melting it can be to remember all of your various passwords—really, we honestly, truly get it. But you've got to try harder than the people whose passwords popped up on NordPass' 2020 ranking of the 200 most common passwords, which, as Suzanne Humphries succinctly puts it for Review Geek, "aren't good." Humphries notes that while it's easy to poke fun at these lame attempts, they're actually a security risk, and users who are afraid their memory is faulty should consider signing up for a password manager so they can set up passwords less vulnerable to breaches. The 10 passwords that follow, on the other hand, are a hacker's dream: