Accused Kenosha Shooter Has Unlikely Celeb Pal

(Newser) – Kyle Rittenhouse posted $2 million bail, got out of jail, and wasted little time in hanging around with an odd bit of Hollywood history: Former child actor and Silver Spoons star Ricky Schroder, reports CBS2. The accused Kenosha shooter's lawyer, L. Lin Wood, tweeted a photo of the 17-year-old, along with fellow defense lawyer John Pierce and Schroder, with the caption "FREE AT LAST!!! Thank you, All Donors. Thank you, All Patriots. Thank God Almighty." Schroder was among celebrities like MyPillow inventor Mike Lindell who championed Rittenhouse's cause and helped raise the $2 million bond that freed the teenager on Friday after some three months in jail.