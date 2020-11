(Newser) – Barely had Sen. Rick Scott announced that he had tested positive for COVID-19, when another Senate Republican made the same announcement: Sen. Kelly Loeffler of Georgia, currently in a Jan. 5 runoff election for her seat, tested positive on Friday after a day of campaigning maskless with Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. David Perdue. CNN notes that a test Loeffler took afterward on Saturday came back with inconclusive results and she is quarantining. Loeffler took two tests Friday morning that came back negative. "She has no symptoms and she will continue to follow CDC guidelines by quarantining until retesting is conclusive and an update will be provided at that time," says a rep. Tweeted Loeffler's opponent, the Rev. Raphael Warnock, "Senator Loeffler is in my thoughts. I pray that her test results come back negative and that she is back on the campaign trail soon. Blessings." (Read more Sen. Kelly Loeffler stories.)