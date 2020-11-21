Trump Jr.'s Dilemma: 'Only So Many Guns I Can Clean'

(Newser) – Donald Trump Jr. is seeking Netflix advice and cleaning his guns while enduring self-isolation in upstate New York, TMZ reports. "Apparently I got the 'rona," he said in an Instagram video. "Maybe it's a false positive, maybe not, but you know, I'll follow the protocols." The president's son insists he's "totally asymptomatic" and wants more tests in the hope he'll be negative before the holidays. Meanwhile, he said, he could use e-book and Netflix recommendations while cleaning his weapons: "There are only so many guns I can clean before I get bored." After saying he looks "OK for me ... at this point, at 42," he took a shot at his critics.

"I don't have the red eyes like they claimed I had for apparently using cocaine prior to my RNC speech," he said, adding: "That is the world of the Internet. God knows I troll, and do my fair share of it, so I guess it comes back to me. ... That's the game.'" Apropos, President Trump tweeted that "my son Donald is doing very well" and sparked a slew of critical reactions, like "Glad he actually passed a test" and "Quick question: how did your son test positive for a HOAX?" One actually wrote, "Thank you Jesus." Among the more sympathetic tweets: "So disappointing how hateful people are." But CNN notes that Trump Jr. has spread "misinformation" about the virus, saying last month that the death toll was "almost nothing" after 228,000-plus Americans had died. (Read more Donald Trump Jr. stories.)

