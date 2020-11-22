Chris Christie: It's Become a 'National Embarrassment'

(Newser)
Chris Christie didn't hold back Sunday in his assessment of President Trump's campaign to overturn the results of the 2020 election, Politico reports. "If you've got the evidence of fraud, present it," the former New Jersey governor said on This Week. "Quite frankly, the conduct of the president's legal team has been a national embarrassment." A staunch Trump ally, Christie went on to say that Trump's lawyers allege fraud outside of court but "when they go inside the courtroom, they don't plead fraud, they don't argue fraud." He added that "I have been a supporter of the president's. I voted for him twice, but elections have consequences, and we cannot continue to act as if something happened here that didn't happen." For more around the Sunday dial:
- Sen. Kevin Cramer: "I, frankly, do think it's time to—well, it's past time—to start a transition, to at least cooperate with the transition," the North Dakota Republican said on Meet the Press, per NBC News. "I'd rather have a president that has more than one day to prepare should Joe Biden, you know, end up winning this."
- Gov. Larry Hogan: "We're beginning to look like we're a banana republic," said the Maryland Republican on State of the Union, per Business Insider. "And frankly, I'm embarrassed that more people in the party aren't speaking up" about Trump's refusal to concede.
- John Bolton: "I think Trump is throwing rocks through windows," he said on State of the Union, per MSN. "I think he's the political equivalent of a street rioter."
- Ron Klain: "Winning those two Senate seats in Georgia is important, but we're going to do everything we can to help those two … great candidates in Georgia, help them win," said Joe Biden's newly anointed chief of staff on This Week, per Political Wire. He added that Biden will likely campaign for candidates Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock in the state's Senate runoffs in January.
- Anthony Fauci: "You don't want people to get terrified but you want them to understand that we can do something about [the rise in COVID-19 cases] by mitigation methods" like wearing face masks, he said on Face the Nation, per the Hill. "And also help is on the way, so we should not look upon this as a hopeless situation."
