Chris Christie: It's Become a 'National Embarrassment'

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan takes questions from journalists during a news conference on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020 in Annapolis, Md., where the governor announced how about $70 million in federal money will be used to help fight the virus. (AP Photo/Brian Witte)

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan takes questions from journalists during a news conference on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020 in Annapolis, Md., where the governor announced how about $70 million in federal money will... (AP Photo/Brian Witte)