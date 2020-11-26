Alex Trebek Recorded a Thanksgiving Message

(Newser) – Jeopardy! has shared a Thanksgiving message from Alex Trebek recorded in one of the last filming sessions for the show before his Nov 8 death. The show tweeted the moving clip hours before Thursday's episode was to air, the New York Daily News reports. "Happy Thanksgiving, ladies and gentlemen," Trebek says. "You know, in spite of what America and the rest of the world is experiencing right now, there are many reasons to be thankful. There are more and more people extending helpful hands to do a kindness to their neighbors, and that’s a good thing." The 80-year-old adds: "Keep the faith. We're going to get through all of this, and we will be a better society because of it." (Trebek's last day of filming was 10 days before his death from pancreatic cancer.)