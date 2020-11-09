Alex Trebek's Last Day Filming Was 10 Days Before Death

(Newser) – Tributes to beloved Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek are pouring in after he died Sunday at age 80 following a battle with pancreatic cancer. The three Greatest of All Time tournament contestants all weighed in, including Ken Jennings, who ultimately won the title. "Alex wasn’t just the best ever at what he did. He was also a lovely and deeply decent man, and I’m grateful for every minute I got to spend with him," he tweeted. His competitor James Holzhauer said "It was one of the great privileges of my life to spend time with this courageous man while he fought the battle of his life," while third contestant Brad Rutter wrote, "Just gutted. There will never be another." USA Today has more of the tributes coming in from all corners, including the prime minister of Trebek's native Canada.

Also included in the list: fellow host of an iconic game show, Pat Sajak. "Alex Trebek’s courage, grace and strength inspired millions and awed those of us who knew him," the Wheel of Fortune host tweeted. "A tremendous loss for his family, friends, co-workers and countless viewers. I was honored to be a friend and a part of his professional family for all these years. A very sad day." Added Vanna White on Instagram, "I will cherish the many memories I have shared with Alex Trebek that date back well before either of our careers took off. I will always be in awe of the way he faced the battle he fought so valiantly, and I’m devastated to lose my longtime friend." Meanwhile, CNN's Brian Stelter reports that Trebek's last day in the studio recording the show was Oct. 29, just over a week before his death. New episodes will air through Christmas, and producers aren't currently announcing plans for a new host. (Read more Alex Trebek stories.)

