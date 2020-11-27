Trump Says He'll Go If Electoral College Chooses Biden

(Newser) – President Trump thanked the troops in a Thanksgiving press conference—but after a reporter asked him whether he had big plans for his last Thanksgiving in the White House, the president spent the remaining time rehashing his claim that the election was a "massive fraud," insisting that he won "by a tremendous amount," and criticizing President-elect Joe Biden. Trump, who was taking questions from reporters for the first time since Election Day, was repeatedly asked whether he would concede and lashed out at one reporter, the New York Times reports. "You’re just a lightweight," Trump said, pointing his finger. "Don't talk to me that way. I'm the President of the United States. Don’t ever talk to the president that way."

Trump said that it would be a "mistake" if the Electoral College votes for Biden, but eventually said he would leave the White House if that happens. "Certainly I will, and you know that," he said. "But I think that there will be a lot of things happening between now and the 20th of January, a lot of things. Massive fraud has been found." Asked if he would attend Biden's inauguration, Trump said he knows the answer, but doesn't "want to say it yet," the AP reports. He slammed the "very fraudulent" voting system in Georgia, but said he would visit the state Saturday to support GOP Senate candidate. In a tweet later Thursday, he complained about news coverage of the conference. "The Fake News Media coordinates so that the real message of such a conference never gets out," he said. "Primary point made was that the 2020 Election was RIGGED, and that I WON!" (Read more Election 2020 stories.)

