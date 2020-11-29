Melania Shops Around Book Deal, Source says

(Newser) – Melania Trump is apparently shopping around a book deal with the full support of her husband, Business Insider reports. "Melania is in meetings to write her White House memoir," an unidentified source tells the New York Post. "And it would be her money—a chance for her to earn on her own." It could be big money too, considering that the Obamas are said to have snagged a book deal worth $65 million, and Michelle Obama's Becoming sold roughly 10 million copies in five months after its publication in 2018.

story continues below

Such a memoir would bring the first lady—who seemed private at times, and even vanished from public view for 20 days—firmly into the political spotlight. "She's not done, or going as quietly as you might expect," the Post's source says, adding that the memoir could be construed as a response to Stephanie Winston Wolkoff's tell-all, Melania and Me: "In the wake of [Wolkoff's] betrayal, in both print and on secret tapes, Melania's story could be worth big money." No word yet on whether Melania has started the book, or who might write it with her. (Read more Melania Trump stories.)

