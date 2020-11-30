Exactly 8 Years After Murder Over Loud Music, Another

(Newser) – An Oregon man who was staying at an inn because the Almeda Drive wildfire had forced him from his home ended up committing murder there, police say. Robert Paul Keegan, 47, was at the Stratford Inn in Ashland last Monday when he allegedly got in an argument with a Black teen who was playing loud music in the inn's parking lot in the wee hours of the morning. Ashland Police Chief Tighe O'Meara tells CNN that while fighting with Aidan Ellison, Keegan, who is white, pulled a gun from his coat just before 4:30am and fired. The single shot hit the 19-year-old's chest, and he died at the scene. The Oregonian reports Ellison was also staying at the inn, and the two did not know each other.

story continues below

"The blame for the incident is entirely on Robert Keegan, he is 100% responsible for it," O'Meara said. "He's the one who chose to bring a gun into the situation." On Friday, Keegan pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree murder, first-degree manslaughter, unlawful possession of a firearm, and recklessly endangering another person. He has a Feb. 21 court date. The Washington Post reports the Nov. 23 incident is extremely similar to one that happened on Nov. 23, 2012, when Michael Dunn, 45, shot and killed 17-year-old Jordan Davis, who was Black, over loud music the teen was playing at a gas station in Jacksonville, Fla. Dunn was found guilty of first-degree murder in 2014 and is serving life without parole. (Read more murder stories.)

