 
X

Woman's Mom and Sister Kill the Man Attacking Her

Police say the women won't be charged in the death of Justin Goss
By Kate Seamons,  Newser Staff
Posted Nov 30, 2020 8:26 AM CST

(Newser) – A mother and sister won't be charged for killing the man who was attacking their daughter and sister, respectively. Police say Justin Goss, 40, used a brick to shatter a window of his ex-girlfriend's home in South Pasadena, Calif., around 10am on Saturday, climbed inside, and started choking and punching her, reports KTLA. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Lt. Barry Hall says the 37-year-old woman's mother and sister tried to pull him off her but were unable to, so they retrieved a kitchen knife and golf club and attacked him. Goss was pronounced dead at the scene, reports the Los Angeles Times; the woman he attacked was treated for facial injuries. As for her mother and sister, "They were well within their right to act in [her] defense," says Hall. (Read more murder stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X