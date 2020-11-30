Woman's Mom and Sister Kill the Man Attacking Her

(Newser)
A mother and sister won't be charged for killing the man who was attacking their daughter and sister, respectively. Police say Justin Goss, 40, used a brick to shatter a window of his ex-girlfriend's home in South Pasadena, Calif., around 10am on Saturday, climbed inside, and started choking and punching her, reports KTLA. Los Angeles County Sheriff's Lt. Barry Hall says the 37-year-old woman's mother and sister tried to pull him off her but were unable to, so they retrieved a kitchen knife and golf club and attacked him. Goss was pronounced dead at the scene, reports the Los Angeles Times; the woman he attacked was treated for facial injuries. As for her mother and sister, "They were well within their right to act in [her] defense," says Hall.