10 Random Assaults in 20 Nights Has City on Edge

(Newser) – Police in Waltham, Mass., have a disturbing problem on their hands. Ten men have been assaulted at night since Nov. 10 in what appear to be random attacks by the same assailant. Authorities have released video on Facebook of the alleged assailant and are asking the public to help identify him, reports the Boston Herald. Coverage:

Pattern: The unprovoked assaults have occurred between 5:30 and 11:30pm in the city, located about 20 miles outside Boston. The first five occurred at the same apartment complex, reports MassLive, but the assailant has since widened his range to the downtown area.