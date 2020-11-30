Is Online Poll a Clue to What's Next for Andrew Yang?

(Newser) – A potential clue that Andrew Yang might indeed make a run for mayor of New York come June? An online poll that Politico got a look at. It reports that someone who took the survey, which is run on the Survey Monkey platform and accessed via a Facebook ad, shared the contents, and the questions are fairly Yang-centric. The poll, however, did not state that it was being conducted by Yang. He's listed as one of 11 possible candidates to choose from as Mayor Bill de Blasio's replacement, and the poll asks about the idea of a universal income, something Yang has long championed.

It also asked participants to respond to the idea of a candidate who is a political outsider, entrepreneur, nonprofit-focused, and received Obama's "Champion of Change" award, as Yang did in 2012. One more observation from Politico: "The poll specifically tested one's viability as an independent candidate, which would allow Yang to skip the crowded primary and spend more time raising funds for a general election next November." Yang's name has also been floated as a potential Commerce Secretary under Biden. (Read more Andrew Yang stories.)

