Secret Service Investigated Mulaney After SNL Joke

(Newser) – After investigating comedian John Mulaney, Secret Service agents are apparently satisfied that he is not conspiring with senators to murder President Trump. Mulaney told Jimmy Kimmel Tuesday night that an investigation was opened after a Feb. 29 Saturday Night Live monologue in which he joked about Roman senators stabbing Julius Caesar to death for being a "powerful maniac," Vulture reports. "That would be an interesting thing if we brought that back now," he said in the monologue, per the New York Times, adding: "I asked my lawyer if I could make that joke and he said, let me call another lawyer and that lawyer said yes." Mulvaney told Kimmel that agents were "very nice" in the interview.

Mulaney, the first person ever to host SNL on a Feb. 29, told Kimmel that he didn't even mention Trump. "The joke was about how it was a leap year, and leap year had been started by Julius Caesar to correct the calendar, and another thing that happened with Caesar was that he was stabbed to death by a bunch of senators because he went crazy," he said, per Variety. "The person vetting me was very understanding that the joke had nothing to do with Donald Trump because it was an elliptical reference to him," Mulvaney said. "I said I have been making jokes about him since 2007, so I have been making fun of him for 13 years," he said. "They said if it’s a joke, then I am cleared by the Secret Service." (Read more John Mulaney stories.)

