Ballots are being counted in Georgia once again—but elections officials don't believe it's going to be third time lucky for President Trump. Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said Wednesday that "no substantial changes" have been seen from any county so far in the recount, CNN reports. "And that's what we expected, and I think that's what most other people have also," Raffensperger said. The Trump campaign requested the electronic recount after a hand tally of results confirmed that Joe Biden had won the state by more than 12,000 votes. More:



Raffensperger says Trump is refusing to tone it down. Raffensperger, a Republican, said he supported Gabriel Sterling, his office's voting implementation manager. Sterling warned Tuesday that "somebody would get killed" if Trump, who insists there was a conspiracy to "steal" the election, doesn't tone down his rhetoric, Forbes reports. Raffensperger said his office had asked Trump to "quell the violent rhetoric being born out of his continued claims of winning the states where he obviously lost," but the president did not stop making incendiary statements.