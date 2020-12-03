Pfizer Cuts Expectations in Half

(Newser) – Saying there have been issues in the supply chain, Pfizer has reduced its projections for the number of coronavirus vaccine doses it will ship this year by half. "Scaling up the raw material supply chain took longer than expected," a spokeswoman said. "And it's important to highlight that the outcome of the clinical trial was somewhat later than the initial projection." Pfizer now plans to distribute 50 million doses worldwide this year instead of 100 million, the Wall Street Journal reports. The company said it remains on track for 1 billion doses of the vaccine, which requires two shots, next year.

"Some early batches of the raw materials failed to meet the standards," said a person involved in the vaccine's development, per the Journal. "We fixed it, but ran out of time to meet this year’s projected shipments." The company did not say where the problem was in the supply of ingredients used in the vaccine's production. The Pfizer vaccine has received approval for emergency use in Britain. In the US, the vaccine is under consideration for approval by the Food and Drug Administration. (Dr. Anthony Fauci questioned Britain's quick approval.)

