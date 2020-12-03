Cris Collingsworth: I Didn't Mean to Insult Female Fans

(Newser) – "Everybody's a fan," Chris Collingsworth said during an NFL game Wednesday night in Pittsburgh. "In particular, the ladies that I met. They have really specific questions about the game, and I'm like, 'Wow,' you’re just blown away by how strong the fans are here in this town." The NBC broadcaster's comments didn't go over well, USA Today reports. "Someone please tell Cris we do have TVs in the kitchen," one tweet said. It's been less than a week since Sarah Fuller took the field for Vanderbilt's football team, other posters pointed out. Collingsworth quickly apologized online.

story continues below

"Today on our broadcast I made reference to a couple of women I met in Pittsburgh who so impressed me with their football knowledge that I wanted to tell their story on the air," he tweeted. "I know the way I phrased it insulted many. I'm so sorry. What I intended as a compliment to the fans of Pittsburgh, became an insult. I'm sick about insulting any fan, but especially female fans and journalists. I know first hand how much harder they have to work than any of us in this industry. I was wrong and deeply apologize." Others were confused about why Collingsworth would consider any of this a revelation, per Yahoo Sports; he's worked with female NFL reporters for years. One tweet asked, "What does he think Michelle Montoya does?" (Read more NFL stories.)

