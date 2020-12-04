'Miracle' at Walmart Involves One Smart Dog

(Newser) – An Alabama woman had been missing her dog for three weeks when the unthinkable happened: The pooch found her. June Rountree was beginning to lose hope that she'd ever see her dog, Abby, again after the 4-year-old lab-pitbull mix slipped out of her collar in the backyard of Rountree's Dothan home on Nov. 8, per the Dothan Eagle. The 60-year-old Rountree had searched the neighborhood for Abby, who was a stray when she was adopted three years ago, and checked the local animal shelter without success. Heartbroken, she carried on with her life, never expecting Abby would be the one to find her. That's exactly what happened Saturday as Rountree was working a shift as a cashier at a Walmart almost two miles from her home, per the Eagle and Washington Post. Suddenly, a black and white dog raced into the store.

Danielle Robinette, another employee, spotted the collarless dog running around, tailed by a security guard. The pooch "would just stop and look up at people," she tells the Eagle. "It looked like she was looking for someone." Then she found Rountree. "I completely lost it," the owner tells the Post. "I was in complete shock. … Never in a million years did I think she would show up at Walmart." Rountree, who took her pet home on her lunch break, has no idea where Abby was or how the dog found her. Over the decade Rountree has worked at the Walmart, she had brought Abby to the parking lot and to the nearby woods, but never into the store itself. One theory is that Abby was roaming when she came across the familiar location, separated from Rountree's home by two busy roads. The Eagle, however, calls it a "miracle on Register 6." (Read more uplifting news stories.)

