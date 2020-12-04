Nicholas Kristof Calls Out Pornhub

(Newser) – Nicholas Kristof of the New York Times is out with a new column that is utterly scathing of the site Pornhub. The gist of his complaint comes early:

"Its site is infested with rape videos. It monetizes child rapes, revenge pornography, spy cam videos of women showering, racist and misogynist content, and footage of women being asphyxiated in plastic bags. A search for 'girls under18' (no space) or '14yo' leads in each case to more than 100,000 videos. Most aren’t of children being assaulted, but too many are."

The hugely popular Pornhub, which outperforms the likes of Netflix and Amazon with 3.5 billon visits a month, denies Kristof's allegations in a statement asserting that it is "unequivocally committed to combating child sexual abuse material." In his lengthy piece, however, Kristof interviews a site moderator who says parent company Mindgeek has only 80 moderators worldwide for its various porn sites, compared with, say, 15,000 at Facebook. That's nowhere near enough for a site that allows people to post videos on their own, he writes. And users can download videos, which means that even those that get pulled can easily be uploaded again. Kristof complains that the world often responds too late to child sexual abuse, as with the Catholic Church and Jeffrey Epstein. "We should also stand up to corporations that systematically exploit children," he concludes. "With Pornhub, we have Jeffrey Epstein times 1,000." (Read his full column, in which he talks to a number of victims, many of whom have attempted suicide.)

