(Newser) – Michael Flynn and a nominee to become a top Pentagon official are under fire for saying President Trump should overturn the 2020 election results by declaring martial law, CNN reports. They claim without evidence that Trump won in "landslide fashion" and Joe Biden's victory was fraudulent. "I don't know who needs to hear this," said a Twitter account retweeted by Flynn, who was recently pardoned by Trump. "But calling for martial law is not a bad idea when there is an attempted coup against the president and this country happening right now." The story is gaining media traction despite Attorney General William Barr's statement this week that "we have not seen fraud on a scale that could have effected a different outcome in the election." For more:



Scott O'Grady, Trump's pick as a senior Pentagon official, is among retired military officials who are promoting conspiracy theories and sometimes calling for martial law, NPR reports. In his tweets and media appearances, O'Grady has said that "Trump won & Biden & his Comrades will now attempt a coup"; called former President Obama and military generals "sworn socialists"; retweeted a message calling former Defense Secretary James Mattis a "traitor"; and urged Trump to declare martial law. Trump himself has spread conspiracy theories claiming the election was stolen.