McConaughey: Hollywood Liberals Go Too Far

(Newser) – One of the biggest names in Hollywood sounds a little tired of the common political sentiment from his fellow stars. "There are a lot (of people) on that illiberal left that absolutely condescend, patronize, and are arrogant towards that other 50%," Matthew McConaughey said on Russell Brand's podcast, per Deadline. The comments were drawing attention, maybe because McConaughey isn't exactly squelching speculation that he might run for governor someday in his home state of Texas. McConaughey bills himself as "aggressively centrist," per USA Today, and he sought to distance himself from what he called the "far left" in the podcast.

"The left will have to understand the science of 'meet you in the middle,'" he says. The 51-year-old noted that some in Hollywood were in "absolute denial" when President Trump won four years ago, and he sees something similar happening on the opposite side of the spectrum today. "It looks like Biden’s our guy," he says. "Now you’ve got the right that’s in denial, because their side has fake news. And I understand, they’ve been fed fake news. No one knows what the hell to believe, right? So they’re putting down their last bastion of defense." (Read more Matthew McConaughey stories.)

