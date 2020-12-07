Trump May Have One More Attorney General This Term

(Newser) – It's looking more and more likely that William Barr will not serve out the end of President Trump's term as attorney general. Last week, reports emerged that Trump was "livid" with Barr after the attorney general announced he had found no evidence of widespread election fraud. On Monday, reports in the New York Times, the Washington Post, and CNN all say Barr is considering submitting his resignation before the end of Trump's term in January. All three reports cite anonymous sources.

Barr has been under fire not only from Trump but from his supporters on the right, though both the Times and the Post report that he had been thinking about stepping down before the latest round of criticism. The Post, for example, says he raised the topic with associates soon after Election Day when it seemed clear that Joe Biden won. It also remains possible that Trump, who last week declined to say whether he still had confidence in his attorney general, could fire Barr as the president continues to challenge the election results. The Times notes that Barr "could avoid a confrontation with the president" on that front by stepping down early. (Read more William Barr stories.)

