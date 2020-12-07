Celeb Filled With 'Guilt, Shame' Over Coronavirus Mistakes

(Newser) – British singer Rita Ora has already apologized for attending her own London birthday party in violation of COVID rules. Now it turns out she made two missteps by showing up at the Notting Hill restaurant on Nov. 28. The Guardian reports that the Mail of Sunday subsequently revealed that one week prior she flew by private to jet to Cairo, where she earned six figures singing at a private corporate event. Her return to England on Nov. 22 should have kicked off a 14-day quarantine—but instead she was at that party six days later. She has now apologized a second time, saying that upon her return "I should have followed government advice and isolated myself for the required period. As you know, I didn’t follow government advice and … I apologize again, unreservedly."

story continues below

She continued, "While I realize the apologetic words of a pop star might not carry much weight, especially one who has broken the rules like I have, I do realize some might seek to follow my example. My message to them is simple: please don’t. The guilt and shame I’ve carried this week for my mistake aren’t worth it. Instead, continue to listen to the government advice and the voices of the heroes of the NHS and take the required precautions." She said she plans to give any profit from the Egypt appearance to charity. (Read more celebrity stories.)

