This Is the Least Sinful City in the US

(Newser) – If you had to guess which city in the US was the most "sinful," well, you'd probably be correct. Las Vegas earns the distinction in a new ranking among 182 cities in the US by WalletHub. Maybe more interesting is guessing the least sinful, which turns out to be Pearl City, Hawaii. The ranking factors in a whole slew of metrics that go far beyond gambling. Think everything from crime rates to drug overdoses to exercise rates to the number of "adult entertainment" venues per capita. The 10 most sinful cities, and their overall score out of 100:

Las Vegas, 59.59 Los Angeles, 54.76 St. Louis, 52.52 Houston, 52.38 Atlanta, 52.37 Miami, 51.94 Philadelphia, 51.24 Denver, 50.52 Washington, DC, 49.99 New York City, 49.85

Read on for the least sinful cities.