(Newser) – Some cities are better than others when it comes to dating, and Madison, Wisconsin, is apparently better than everywhere else. So says WalletHub in a new ranking of 182 US cities designed for those who are single and looking for a partner. It used a number of factors, including the number of single people, things to do, and the cost of actually going out on a date. Ranking dead last in the survey is Glendale, Calif. Read on for the 10 best and worst cities on the list: