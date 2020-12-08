Supreme Court Rejects Election Case

(Newser) – President Trump's allies have suffered yet another loss in their attempt to overturn election results. In a single-sentence order Tuesday, the Supreme Court rejected a request from Pennsylvania Republicans to overturn the state's results, the New York Times reports. "The application for injunctive relief presented to Justice Alito and by him referred to the Court is denied," the order said. Republican Rep. Mike Kelly had argued that almost all the state's mail-in ballots were unlawful, reports CNBC. Attorneys for Pennsylvania told the court that the request was one of the "most dramatic, disruptive invocations of judicial power" in US history. "No court has ever issued an order nullifying a governor’s certification of presidential election results," the state's attorneys said.

Kelly and other plaintiffs claimed that an expansion of mail-in voting approved by Pennsylvania's Republican-held legislature last year was unconstitutional, per the Hill. Unlike in other election cases related to Pennsylvania that the court has turned down this year, there were no dissenters to Tuesday's order, the Philadelphia Inquirer reports. Pennsylvania's Supreme Court rejected the case last month. Tuesday's SCOTUS ruling came hours before the end of "safe harbor day," the deadline for states to certify their votes ahead of next week's Electoral College vote. Despite dozens of court losses, Trump and his campaign have made it clear that they plan to continue trying to overturn election results after the deadline passes. (Read more Election 2020 stories.)

