(Newser) – Katie Hill, the ex-congresswoman from California who resigned in October 2019 amid an ethics probe and after nude photos of her had been sent to a conservative website, has been granted a temporary restraining order against the person she believes sent those nude photos: her ex-husband. Per NBC News, the order from a Los Angeles judge mandates that Kenny Heslep stay at least 100 yards from Hill, her mom, and her sister, as well as from her horse, dog and goat. "He has previously killed and harmed my pets as a way to control and terrorize me," the 33-year-old says in her sworn statement asking for the order, adding that Heslep, 37, had threatened her, pinned her against walls, and choked her to the point of unconsciousness during their years together, per the AP.

She adds in her statement that Heslep was also "obsessed with guns," of which he has "at least a dozen," and that he was constantly cleaning them around her and hiding them in places where he knew she'd stumble across them, per NBC. Hill says Heslep—whom she met in 2004, when she was 16 and he was 20—had initially had a "possessiveness" she said made her feel safe, but it soon turned controlling. In her filing, Hill accuses her ex of continuing to leak unflattering stories of her to the media. She notes she'd considered getting the restraining order multiple times over the years, but that she'd always balked, thinking it would only worsen matters. Now, though, she's finally doing it "because I am afraid that he will not give up until I am dead." The couple, who married in 2010, finalized their divorce in September. A hearing on Dec. 30 will decide if the order should be extended past then. (Read more Katie Hill stories.)

