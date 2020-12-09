Patient Went for MRI, Came Out With Mask-Shaped Burn

(Newser) – Someone is walking around with a mask-shaped burn on their face, according to the FDA. In a Tuesday alert, the agency warned against wearing face masks with metal parts during MRI exams, saying a patient had been burned "from the metal in a face mask" while undergoing a neck scan. "The report describes burns to the patient's face consistent with the shape of the face mask," the agency said, per CNN.

Patients generally remove all metal during an MRI exam, but it seems the metal components of the mask were overlooked. Metal nose pieces and headband staples could be a problem, per HealthDay News. Additionally, metals like silver and copper may be found in a mask's antimicrobial coating. The FDA said health care professionals should confirm a face mask is free of metal or provide a safe alternative prior to the scan. (Read more FDA stories.)

